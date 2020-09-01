Chesapeake Arts: Women Contemporary Artists Exhibition opens at The Trippe

In continuance of celebrating the Year of the Woman, The Trippe Gallery is opening a new exhibit this week featuring Women Contemporary Artists. The exhibition will be comprised of a diverse collection of art and techniques — printmakers, a collage artist, a multimedia watercolor artist and a contemporary oil painter. Rosemary Cooley is a fine art printmaker who works with archival ink on 100% archival rag paper to create her original works of art be it off a plate of copper, zinc or steel for intaglio etching. “The contemporary approach she has to classic mediums make her art joy for all.” In addition to creating her original work, Rosemary teaches the art of printmaking at The Academy Art Museum.

Another printmaker represented at the gallery is Zemma Mastin White. Zemma’s work is recognized for its bold use of color in a nonrepresentational format. She has discovered an inspiring interchange between painting and printmaking and her artwork delivers an intriguing synthesis of color, pattern, texture and energetic expression. Artist Sheryl Southwick has been a colorist since she first learned the color wheel. Her current work as a collage artist is both tactile and reflective of color practice, creating harmonious surfaces that evoke rivers and landscapes in rain or sunshine. Angela Herbert-Hodges is a Contemporary Watercolorist who also uses paper, gouache, and pastel to create her vibrant and colorful paintings of landscapes, figures, and African animals. Her work offers glimpses into her deep interests, with collaged studies of the environment which are exhibited.

The exhibition is rounded out with the bold and colorful oil paintings of contemporary painter Lesley Giles. Her style is formalized and post-cubist. She is fascinated by the poetic, solitary beauty of the world around us: water, derelict huts, floating osprey. She works with traditional media to focus on contemporary issues like the effect of development on our landscapes and how the “ordinary” prevails. Several of her paintings in the exhibition reflect her time in the studio during the pandemic shutdown.

This diverse exhibition of art and talent of this group of fascinating women is not to be missed! The show will open during the return of Gallery Walk on Friday September 4 from 3-7 pm. For more information please call 410-310-8727. The Trippe Gallery is located at 23 N Harrison Street in Easton.