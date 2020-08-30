MENU

August 30, 2020

Local Life Brevities

Take the Chestertown Spy Survey #24 – Describe the Candidates

Our sense is people have pretty firm views of the candidates for President. We’ll build some word clouds, so just give us what comes to the top of your mind when you think about Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Look for our report in The Spy on Wednesday…and, be sure you are registered to vote!
Take the survey here

