Delmarva Review: For the Gentleman and His Fedora by Barbara Westwood Diehl

Author’s note: When I think of Penn Station in Baltimore, I imagine travelers from a bygone era sitting on wooden benches with suitcases at their feet and coats folded on their laps, eager to be whisked away to other cities. My grandfather wore a fedora, kept an ironed handkerchief in his pocket, and adored trains. Beyond that, the poem is a fiction. My grandfather didn’t live to see crockpots or computers, but he would have adored those, too.

For the Gentleman and His Fedora

The gentleman sitting next to me in Penn Station

has a fedora in his lap. Not a porkpie

or Panama hat. Nothing you’d call retro.

No, his hat reminds me of Humphrey Bogart

lighting a cigarette with his hands cupped

around a match. A hat my grandfather

would have worn reading The News American

on the number 8 streetcar. This gentleman

with the gray fedora, with its perfect crease

along the crown and a small brown feather

tucked inside a shiny black hatband,

tells me he is waiting for the train

to Philadelphia, where he will be met

by his grandson, Bill, who is quite the bigwig

in the computer biz. They will drink scotch,

while dinner cooks in something called a

crockpot. He chuckles at the word, crockpot.

The gentleman rubs his thumbs along

the fedora’s felt brim and tells me

he will not need to go to assisted living,

after all. Then he blows his nose

into a white handkerchief with ironed creases

and an H embroidered in pale blue stitches.

My grandfather’s initial. I like this H. I like

his small brown feather and perfect creases.

I like Bill and his crockpot, too. I would like

to drink a glass of scotch with Bill in Philadelphia

and the gentleman in the gray fedora.

I would like to go to a city where someone

will be glancing up from a newspaper

to check the time that I’ll arrive.

⎯

Maryland author Barbara Westwood Diehl is founding editor of The Baltimore Review. Her fiction and poetry have been published in a variety of journals, including Delmarva Review, Quiddity, Potomac Review (Best of the 50), Measure, Little Patuxent Review, SmokeLong Quarterly, Gargoyle, Superstition Review, Rivet, Per Contra, Thrush Poetry Journal, Tishman Review, The MacGuffin, and Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine.

Delmarva Review publishes an annual literary journal featuring outstanding new poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction from thousands of submissions during the year. All writers are encouraged to submit their best work. The nonprofit journal is supported by contributions and a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Website: www.DelmarvaReview.org.

