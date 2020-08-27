Stand Up Against Substance Abuse this September

Kent County Sheriff John Price and Chestertown Rotary invite Kent County residents to stand up against substance abuse with Kent Goes Purple again this September.

Kent Goes Purple (KGP) is a substance abuse awareness and prevention initiative that empowers our youth and our community to ‘Go Purple’ as a sign of taking a stand against substance abuse. This is year three for the initiative, with a focus on education and virtual activities due to COVID-19.

“Kent Countians need to understand the sobering and alarming facts about the opioid crisis, and they need to have candid conversations with their family members, friends, and colleagues,” said Kent County Sheriff John Price.“That is what Kent Goes Purple is all about – to motivate people to ask questions and to learn more about the dangers of substance abuse, and to provide information about pertinent resources and assistance.”

This year’s initiative includes daily educational messages, which the community can share from the KGP Facebook page. These messages are intended to educate and encourage conversations about substance use prevention. Other ways to get involve include getting trained on Narcan; learning about the Good Samaritan Law; and learning about medication storage and disposal.

“Notwithstanding the public’s focus on the pandemic and other major social and economic issues, according to the CDC the scourge of opioid abuse remains at an epidemic level,” said Chestertown Rotary Club member Andy Meehan. “Accordingly, we believe that re-engaging the public on this issue is critical now more than ever.”

The community can again display purple lights and gear starting Sept. 1 and throughout the month as a show of taking a stand against substance abuse. Lights are available at JBK Hardware in Chestertown and Village Hardware in Rock Hall. KGP also will have free, 5” by 5” vehicle stickers available.

A virtual Narcan training with Kent County Behavioral Health Prevention Office also is planned – check the KGP Facebook for information. Narcan is a life-saving medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Last year, KGP gave every Kent County public school student a purple wristband and purple t-shirt featuring Washington College’s flying goose logo. Events included a 5K Color Fun Run/Walk; lighting of the county courthouse, and a Purple Jamboree family fun event at Worton Park. And through its partnerships with Kent County Behavioral Health and Kent County Public Schools, KGP hosted nationally acclaimed speaker, Tony Hoffman, for an assembly with all seventh and eighth graders, plus the entire high school student body. Hoffman also spoke at a keynote luncheon with local business leaders.

Kent Goes Purple is an initiative of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Chestertown Rotary, in partnership with Kent County Behavioral Health Prevention Office and Mid-Shore Community Foundation. Sponsors for 2020 include Kent County News, WCTR and Mission House.Get more information at www.KentGoesPurple.org and on Facebook @kentgoespurple.

Kent Goes Purple is a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization – donations to which are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.