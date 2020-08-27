Letter to Editor: Introducing ‘Camp Trump’ at Ellis Island

Picture New York harbor’s historic immigrant portal of Ellis Island repurposed as a penal colony.

Given where certain criminal investigations seem to be heading in the Southern District of New York, Herr Twitter himself may soon be charged with a felony, or two.And because more Trump cronies and fellow travelers may also be indicted in the next year or so, Congress needs to fund this special custodial facility pronto.

This special lockup—Camp Trump—would, in effect, shield run-of-the-mill convicts from undue exposure to the Trump crowd’s exponentially viral strains of greed, deep-rooted mendacity, carnal impulses, swindling, cheating, manipulating, and thievery endemic to Captain Clorox’s corrupt circle of Cabinet members, conmen, grifters, criminals, admirers, toadies, assistants, advisors, cronies, enablers, pirates, attorneys, and hangers-on, as well as Himself.

Charter residents would include convicted felons Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, and Roger Stone, possibly the NRA’s Wayne LaPierre and Breitbart’s Steve Bannon.

Although she’s violated the Hatch Act often, Kellyanne “Alternative Facts” Conway likely won’t be a candidate for Camp Trump (she’s suddenly bailed). Later arrivals could include inept fixer Rudy Giuliani, uncommonly stupid Don Junior, mephistophelitic aide-de-camp Steven Miller, and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Gren Whitman

Rock Hall