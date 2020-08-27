Free Fishing Fridays Return to CBMM

Throughout the month of September, families are invited to join the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s Rising Tide Program for afternoons of FREE fishing off of CBMM’s docks.

Participants in Free Fishing Fridays, held from 5–7pm, are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear, with a limited supply available for those who do not have any on a first come, first served basis. Individual fishing licenses are not needed, but parental supervision is required for anyone 8-years-old or younger.

“Since 2015, Rising Tide has provided a welcoming, relaxed environment for students in grades six through nine to learn hands-on skills through after school and summer programming,” said Director of Education Jill Ferris. “Our socially distanced Fishing Fridays are just one more way to reach those students and to help keep them engaged with the Bay.”

Registration is required by emailing risingtide@cbmm.org. To learn more about CBMM’s Rising Tide Program, which will continue its free after-school programming (both virtually and in person) this fall, visit cbmm.org/risingtide.

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum officially reopened to the public at the end of June, with everyone on campus required to follow the Town of St. Michaels ordinance and wear facial coverings inside buildings at all times and outdoors when within six feet of other guests. Additional information on CBMM’s enhanced health and comfort measures and operational changes for reopening can be found at welcome.cbmm.org.