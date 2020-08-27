Chester River Health Foundation Hosts 26th Annual Golf Fundraiser

The UM Chester River Health Foundation will host its 26th annual golf fundraiser at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club in Chestertown, Maryland on Friday, September 25.

Postponed in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament is being sponsored for a third year by the UM Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary and will raise funds for a new telemetry system for inpatient care at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

“2020 has been an extraordinary year and this fundraiser is being held in tribute to the approximately 250 local health care heroes who, to this day, continue to fight the epic pandemic battle at the bedside at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown,” said Maryann Ruehrmund, Foundation executive director. “Essential to our nurses, technologists and physicians’ efforts is the telemetry technology, which measures and monitors patients’ vital signs – at the bedside and through WIFI during transport. Proceeds from this event will help provide the $250,000 needed to replace our current system with new and more advanced technology.”

According to Kathy Elliott, hospital executive director, telemetry is indispensable technology and fundamental to taking care of patients, especially those with heart conditions “We would be very grateful for every community member’s support of this event, at any donation level, because the cost is a ’heavy lift‘ but attainable with wide spread support,” said Elliott.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of all golfers and volunteers, the fundraiser is being planned with all current health, safety and social distancing precautions in place. There will be two tee times, 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with a maximum of 18 foursomes per tee-time, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be NO on-site registrations this year. All registration forms and fees must be submitted prior to the tournament —no later than September 18th. The Foundation respectfully requests that all sponsorships and golfer registrations be made via credit card, which can be completed by mail or by phone by calling Deb Lauser at 410-810-5661.

Because of the essential role this annual fundraiser plays in the Foundation’s ability to provide funding for the highest priority hospital equipment, this event will be held rain or shine.

For more information about the tournament and the safety precautions included in plans for the event, please contact Maryann Ruehrmund at 410-810-5660 or by email at: mruehrmund@umm.edu.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.