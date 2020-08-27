BTW, Are you Registered to Vote? Find Out Here

The Maryland State Board of Elections is encouraging eligible residents who have not yet registered to vote in the Nov. 3 general election to do so online. The board is also urging those who have already registered to go online to confirm that their mailing address and other registration information is up to date.

The deadline to register to vote in the general election and to verify voter registration information online is Oct. 13. Voters wishing to register to vote or to check their registration status should visit the following web page:

https://voterservices. elections.maryland.gov/ OnlineVoterRegistration/ InstructionsStep1 .

While there are multiple ways to participate in the 2020 Presidential Election, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Maryland State Board of Elections is encouraging all eligible Marylanders to cast mail-in ballots. Voting by mail is a safe and secure way of voting.

To cast mail-in ballots, Maryland residents must request a mail-in ballot from the State Board of Elections or their local board of elections. The Maryland State Board of Elections will automatically send all eligible voters an application for a mail-in ballot by first-class U.S. Mail.

Voters who have already requested a ballot and receive a ballot application in the mail should go online to verify their application has been processed. It is not necessary to send in two ballot requests. Ballot applications come with a postage-paid return envelope to make it easy and free for voters to request ballots.

Any eligible voter who does not automatically receive a ballot application by mail may request a ballot online or by printing and returning by mail or fax the request form on the State Board of Elections’ website . All requests for a mail-in ballot must be received by Oct. 20, 2020. When requesting a ballot by mail, voters should leave at least five business days for the United States Postal Service to deliver the application to the local board of elections .

Mail-in ballots will be sent via first-class mail to the address the voter provides on the ballot request.

“It is essential that all eligible Maryland residents have the opportunity to participate in the general election being held November 3,” said Maryland State Board of Elections Administrator Linda Lamone. “For those who have not yet registered to vote, we strongly encourage you to do so. If you have already registered, please take this opportunity to review your voter registration information online and make any necessary updates. This will help ensure you have a seamless voting experience.”