UM SRH, Chesapeake College Partner to Offer Free COVID-19 Testing

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, in partnership with Chesapeake College, 1000 College Circle, Wye Mills, is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays.

Testing is primarily for those in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. You do not need to have symptoms or a doctor’s order to schedule a COVID test at this location, but an appointment is required. Please bring a photo ID to your appointment.

“In response to the need for more community-based COVID-19 testing, we are pleased to partner with Chesapeake College and our five county health departments in our region to provide additional drive-through testing on the Eastern Shore,” says Pam Addy, vice president, Ambulatory and Clinical Services. “We are grateful to Chesapeake College for providing a perfect, centralized location that can accommodate a large number of cars. None of this would be possible without this collaboration and we are happy to be able to offer this service to our communities.”

Addy says UM SRH is conducting almost 300 tests per week and has ramped up its ability to provide more in the future.

Turnaround time for results is typically 48 to 72 hrs. Patients should sign up for electronic access to their own results via UM SRH’s MyPortfolio online health information system, but a nurse also will call all patients who test positive and those who test negative and have not accessed their own results through the online portal.

To schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 test, please visit https://www.umms.org/shore/ coronavirus/testing-locations and follow the link to “Schedule a free COVID test online.” More information regarding other Eastern Shore testing locations also is available on the website.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.