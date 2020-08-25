House of the Week:  Vicker’s Row

The four adjoining two story, two bay houses at the corner of High Street and S. College Ave. are assumed to date from the la19th century since they were documented in a late 1800’s deed but are not shown on the 1877 map of Chestertown. The brick facades are laid in common bond and are now painted white with blue trim accents. The cornice is detailed with fascia, eave brackets and deeper eave brackets at each corner of the building. A few brick courses below the cornice is a trim piece also painted blue for an additional decorative effect. Each entry is articulated with a Colonial style six-panel door painted in red and transom above that casts daylight into each foyer and above the door is a sloped roof with brackets.

The building is conveniently located a block from the Kent County Library and an additional block from the center of Town at Spring and High Streets for easy access to shops and galleries. Between the houses and the street is a planting strip with flowering trees, the Town sidewalk and another planting strip in front of each house for additional low maintenance landscaping. The rear lot is quite deep with access to parking off the side street.

This desirable end unit is on the opposite side of the building from the side street and has been updated from fresh paint to the hardwood floors below. The front door opens into the living room and the railing of the bottom stair run overlooks the living room to increase the depth of the room. I was impressed with this owner’s innate understanding of an appropriate scale of furnishings and the use of color to convey a feeling of spaciousness in a townhome layout. The living room seating area around the TV is anchored by a colorful rug and the upholstered pieces pick up the rug’s various colors and the dark wood bench is the perfect coffee table. A short hall leads past a powder room and storage to the dining area with a light green accent wall. The dining area is open to the spacious kitchen at the rear of the house with a half French door to the deck. The table and chairs on the deck a table and chairs for an informal meal Fencing, evergreen trees and shrubs provide privacy and make the rear yard a verdant outdoor room.

The second floor’s two bedrooms are charmingly furnished; one bedroom has pale walls and white linens and the other has light blue walls with a floral bedspread. The unexpected surprise was the spacious bathroom with both a corner tub and a separate shower. The window above the tub is reflected in the mirror over the lavatory that expands the space.

Desirable updated end unit, private back yard that is an outdoor room for relaxation, close to the Farmers Market, Washington College, downtown amenities and the Chester River-move-in ready!

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.