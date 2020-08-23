MENU

August 23, 2020

Local Life Brevities

Take The Chestertown Spy Survey #23 – National Conventions

by

We sit halfway through the national party conventions that preview both parties’ candidates for president and vice president. For decades, these events were attended by thousands and produced for television to reach millions. This year is very, very different. So, we wonder what you think and if you are watching. Take the weekly Spy Survey and look for results in the Spy on Wednesday.
Take the survey here.

