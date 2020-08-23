Sad Times in Tolchester by Chad Jones

My family and I traditionally spend our summers in Tolchester, in a house built by my father-in-law. My wife is a native of Kent County, but our kids were born in New York City and have grown up attending NY public schools. When the city shut down in March, and the schools closed due to the Covid-19 crisis, we relocated to our Maryland home.

Our neighborhood in New York is very diverse, and both of our now teenage daughters have had the benefit of a racially and culturally expansive upbringing. Their broad worldview, I believe, has taken shape naturally in this context, and their daily experiences have given them inherent respect for all people regardless of their ethnicity.

Not long after decamping to Maryland, the unnecessary and tragic death of George Floyd sparked a wave of social unrest in our country. Communities across the U.S. erupted in protest, and a general intolerance of the racial disparities in America’s justice system finally found a more appropriately comprehensive voice.

During this time, my girls felt acutely isolated. We attended some local rally’s and found solidarity and shared grief here within the big, warm heart of Kent County. My fifteen-year-old, however, found it increasingly upsetting to be away from her friends, many of whom she felt desperate to stand up for, and to stand with. With nowhere else to direct her frustration, she walked out to the end of our quiet lane with some chalk.

Where a few years ago she may have drawn a hopscotch board, she wrote the words “Justice for Breonna Taylor, Black Lives Matter” in blue and yellow pastel. The gesture seemed to give her a little peace. Maybe an hour had gone by when I noticed a car stopped out on the road by the inscription, its driver taking photos. A little later I thought to do the same, but discovered the writing had been completely scrubbed away leaving only a few puddles. I was left bewildered and admittedly irritated.

Not to be deterred, the next day my daughter marched back out with her chalk and, in the spirit of free expression, wrote “Racism can’t silence me. BLM!” She sat defiantly by the road and guarded her work. Eventually, she got bored and left. When she returned to check on it, it had been once again removed – this time with vinegar. She was heartbroken.

For my kids it’s nearly impossible to fathom why anyone would take such action against the obvious moral high ground. Who would be against justice? I look for the words to explain how the subject has been politicized, and that Black Lives Matter detractors aren’t necessarily defending racism or discrimination, but perhaps seek to respond to what they believe to be aggression toward their “side,” their tribe. Forgiveness and compassion is a committed strategy that my parents, strong civil rights advocates, instilled in me. Try to understand everyone’s fears and the load they’re carrying. Here and now, though, in such proximity to the underground railroad, and where Chestertown has recently voted to allow the painting of its own historic inscription, boldly transcending all caution as to its incendiary potential, I’m struggling to see a reason to apologize for and accept such disciplined ignorance and pitiful insensitivity. Like my daughters, I cannot be silent. Nor should any of us suffer fools gladly.

Chad Jones owns his own business working with museums and art galleries throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. He and his family lives part-time in New York City and Tolchester in Kent County.