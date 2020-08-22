LWV to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Adoption of the 19th Amendment

The League of Women Voters of Kent County will celebrate Women’s Equality Day with a ride on the Chester River Packet.Women’s Equality Day, August 26, marks the day in 1920 that the 19th Amendment was certified as part of the U.S. Constitution winning women the right to vote. League members will dress in white period suffragist costumes and wave to onlookers. The Chester River Packet, which was built in the style of a 1920 era cruising boat, will be draped in banners celebrating 100 years of women’s suffrage and will cruise the Chester River from 6-8 on August 26. The packet will be visible from riverside locations such as Wilmer Park and local restaurants.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active citizen participation in government. Information about the League can be found on our Facebook page, League of Women Voters of Kent County Maryland or at www.kent-lwvMaryland.nationbuilder.com.