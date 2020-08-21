Maryland State Board of Elections Increases Ballot Drop Boxes For General Election

The Maryland State Board of Elections today announced that at least 270 ballot drop boxes will be deployed statewide for the 2020 General Election, a significant increase from the 75 made available for the 2020 Primary Election. Delivery of ballot drop boxes to local boards of elections will begin the week of Sept. 28.

Local boards of elections will open ballot drop boxes soon after they are delivered. A schedule of drop box openings and drop box locations will be made available at a later date.

The Board also voted to authorize local boards of elections to begin canvassing mail-in ballots no earlier than Thursday, Oct. 1. Results of canvassing will be embargoed until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. The canvass is the official tally of votes for the election.

The Board approved Worcester County’s request to use the Roland E. Powell Convention Center as its early voting center, Allegany County’s proposed Election Day vote center locations, and Dorchester County’s proposed Election Day vote centers. The center locations in each jurisdiction are available from the respective local boards of elections.

Lastly, the Board voted to request additional funding from the Maryland Department of Budget & Management to pay for the mailing of ballot applications. Ballot applications will be mailed to 4 million registered voters beginning Monday, Aug. 24 through the end of August. Ballots will become available early October.

The Board encourages all interested citizens to apply to serve as election judges at elections.maryland.gov . Election judges earn a stipend of up to $300 for their service answering democracy’s call. Governor Hogan is allowing State employees to earn 16 hours’ administrative leave to serve as election workers, and county governments are encouraged to do the same. The Board is implementing a comprehensive public health plan with social distancing guidelines and personal protective equipment to safeguard election workers and voters at in-person voting locations.

The Board will meet again on Friday, Aug. 28 at 12 p.m. The meeting can be viewed live at elections.maryland.gov .