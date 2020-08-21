Legacy Day Panel Describes Black Experience at Washington College

If you missed the remarkable online Legacy Day events hosted by Sumner Hall and the Kohl Gallery at Washington College last weekend, one of the most enlightening moments was a panel of former Black Washington College students describing their experiences on a predominately white campus.

“Legacies of Education and the Black Experience at Washington College,” began as a Washington College project created by C.V Starr Center Frederick Douglas Visiting Fellow Jason Patterson. Patterson and WC students created a historical account of African American life in Chestertown and Kent County. Talbot County writer and Spy contributor Jaelon Moaney collaborated with Patterson the narrative for the exhibit.l

The Legacy Day panel included students from the class of 1970 to recent graduates, each describing their own on-campus and social life and the struggle for student equity.

Carolyn Erwin, class of 1970, recalled, “In 1966 the Civil Rights movement was making its mark, so when I came to Washington College I had a tremendous cross to bear, if I can describe it that way, because I was coming into a setting that was not prepared to support me and in fact did everything to discourage me.”

Washington College was segregated for 200 years and it wasn’t until the early 1960s that an African American was enrolled as a student.

This video is approximately 4 minutes long. For more information about Charles Sumner Post go here.