Letter to Editor: Thanks and Farewell to Chestertown

Saying goodbye to this exceptional town and its people is one of the hardest things I have ever had to undertake. As some of you may know, I came down to Chestertown in the middle of March to remotely teach my New York City students. What started as a three-week escape from COVID-19 turned into an amazing five-and-a-half-month residency in this magical town. Throughout my time in Chestertown, I have had the time to truly appreciate all of the small, wonderful treasures this town has to offer: sunrises and sunsets over Wilmer Park, the freshest produce from the Farmer’s Market, the smiles of everyone around town, and even the army of ducks on High Street. While I thought I knew the best qualities of this town, my 6 weeks working at The Kitchen at the Imperial changed everything. This town went from being my escape to being my home.

From mid-June to mid-August, I met the most special and sincere people who define the essence of Chestertown. My favorite part of being a server at The Kitchen was the customers. Each conversation with all of you built a new friendship and became a cherished memory. Thank you to all of you for listening to me rave about my love for teaching, for trying to lure me into staying by offering me various teaching jobs, and for sharing your own fascinating stories with me. I am forever indebted to each of you for your acceptance, warmth and kindness. The best people our country has to offer are in this town.

Thank you to my extraordinary friends and neighbors of Scott’s Point and Water Street for putting up with Hank and me running around all hours of the day. Thank you to the best staff at The Kitchen for giving me all new friendships and providing me with the best summer job I have ever had. A special thank you to Jeff and Kathy W for helping me get the job at The Kitchen. Thank you to Barbra B for walking Hank during my late-night shifts! Thank you to the High Street Vet, the best Veterinarian Office in the State, for taking care of Hank throughout our time here! A special thank you to Sandy H for turning me into a gentleman cowboy. Shout out to my little friend Severe, Hank will miss playing with you at the park! Shout out to my second favorite dog, Birdie, I will miss playing with you around town! Thank you to all the Wilmer Park visitors for letting Hank burn off energy at all times of the day. Again, thank you to all my customers and neighbors around Chestertown for being so welcoming and always bringing great conversations to the table!

The most important thank you to my mother, Bonnie, and her partner, Rich, for letting me take over your home for the past few months. My amazing memories and friendships are all credited to your love and support.

I will never forget my time spent here and the people I have come across. Thank you, Chestertown.

Love,

Nathan Krinick