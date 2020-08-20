Beth Anne Langrell of For All Seasons Appointed to Maryland Commission on Women

Beth Anne Langrell, CEO, For All Seasons, has been appointed to the Commission, serving a four-year term. The Maryland Commission for Women works with Maryland State Government to advance solutions and to expand social, political, and economic opportunities for all women. The Commission was established by the Maryland Legislature in 1971 with the mission of promoting the social, political, and economic equality of Maryland women. One of the goals of the Commission is to bring information to Maryland women and girls including publications about women’s and girls’ issues and their rights, events, organizations, legislation, and a community resources directory.

The Maryland Commission for Women will host the virtual Women’s Centennial Summit on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The Women’s Centennial Summit will focus both on women’s leadership and on commemorating the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Summit will feature prominent Maryland women leaders as speakers, as well as a streaming “Parade of Sheroes” who have participated in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the fight for racial equality. Registration is now open for the 2020 Women’s Centennial Virtual Summit at www.2020WomenSummit.org #2020WomenSummit (Twitter or Facebook).

For All Seasons provides therapy, advocacy, psychiatry, and education to Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne, and Talbot counties. The agency accepts all private insurances, medical assistance, and supports English and Spanish speaking individuals regardless of one’s ability to pay. For All Seasons Rape Crisis Center offers a 24-HR crisis hotline service, certified sexual assault victim advocates, same-day and ongoing counseling services, and hospital, law enforcement, and court accompaniment by request of the survivor. Contact 410.822.1018 or forallseasonsinc.org for further information.