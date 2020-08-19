What’s Next: A Conversation with Council Member Meghan Efland

The Chestertown Spy continues to check in with the Chestertown Town Council members to discuss their decision to approve the “Black Lives Matter: and “We Can’t Breathe” street murals. Surprisingly, the polarized meeting ended up finding common ground with the many supporters who attended the Zoom meeting.

Today we caught up with Ward 2 Council Member Meghan Elfland and talked about the how the council overcame division and her experience as a member.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.