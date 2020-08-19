MENU

Sections

More

August 19, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Spy Top Story

What’s Next: A Conversation with Council Member Meghan Efland

by Leave a Comment

Share

The Chestertown Spy continues to check in with the Chestertown Town Council members to discuss their decision to approve the “Black Lives Matter: and “We Can’t Breathe” street murals. Surprisingly, the polarized meeting ended up finding common ground with the many supporters who attended the Zoom meeting.

Today we caught up with Ward 2 Council Member Meghan Elfland and talked about the how the council overcame division and her experience as a member.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. 

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×
Keep the Spy Spying in 2021

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
Sign up for the 3pm Spy news blast to keep updated on the health of the Mid-Shore