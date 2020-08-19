Stand Up Against Substance Abuse this September

Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble and Tidewater Rotary invite everyone to attend a virtual kick-off for Talbot Goes Purple at 7:30 p.m. on September 1.

This year’s kick-off is virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will livestream on multiple platforms, including Facebook. The kick-off will include brief remarks with Sheriff Gamble, and Lucie Hughes, of Tidewater Rotary, before officially going purple with Easton Utilities.

“We’re excited about year four of Talbot Goes Purple, even though obviously we have some challenges with getting our messages out into the community,” said Gamble. “COVID has really caused some major setbacks among people with substance use disorder, and we’re committed to finding new ways to reach youth and families here in Talbot County.”

New, virtual activities for this year include free film screenings of both “The American Opioid Crisis: Talbot Goes Purple,” a documentary from Ferrari Films that screened last year, and the latest film from Chris Herren, “The First Day.” TGP also has formed a student ambassador program that includes virtual projects with this year’s educational messages.

“Tidewater Rotary is proud to be a part of Talbot Goes Purple for the fourth year,” said Hughes. “It is critical we continue to educate the citizens of Talbot County. While this year it may look a little different, I am confident our community will continue to support this effort.”

Easton Utilities’ support again includes the installation of 14,000 purple lights and 75 purple spotlights that will shine purple throughout downtown Easton for the month of September.

“As proud supporters of TGP, Easton Utilities remains committed to giving this important issue a visual presence in our community,” said Kelly Simonsen with Easton Utilities.

This is year four for the initiative, and the community can again display purple lights and gear starting Sept. 1 and throughout the month as a show of taking a stand against substance abuse. Purple lights and other fun stuff are available online at www.talbotgoespurple.org. Lights also are again available at E.D. Supply in Easton.

For information on our student ambassador program, email talbotgoespurple@gmail.com. The program is open to all youth, ages 18 and under, in Talbot County with parent/guardian permission. Details about this year’s events will become available on the TGP Facebook page @TalbotGoesPurple.

Talbot Goes Purple is an awareness and educational prevention program that empowers our youth and our community to ‘Go Purple’ as a sign of taking a stand against substance abuse. The initiative includes purple clubs in our middle and high schools through which students learn they do not need drugs or alcohol to meet life’s challenges. The purpose of the project is to promote the ‘new conversation’ – one that includes prescription drugs, alcohol, marijuana and e-cigarettes.

Talbot Goes Purple is an initiative of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and Tidewater Rotary, in partnership with Talbot County Public Schools, Saints Peter and Paul School and Mid-Shore Community Foundation.

Talbot Goes Purple is a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization – donations to which are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.