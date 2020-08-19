Chestertown Spy Survey #22 Results: The VP Choice

This week’s Chestertown Spy Survey found a few hundred readers sharing with us their views about the Presidential campaign following Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris for Vice President. Our desire was to understand how this selection is currently affecting attitudes about the candidates.

It is important to remember that this is not a random survey of voters in the region. It is a survey of Spy readers who decided to participate. Unlike the tracking polls you can read about daily, our survey is more relevant to help understand how individuals associated with the parties feel about the selection of Kamala Harris as opposed to a measure of how citizens in the community will vote.

Key highlights from what we found in the readers survey:

17% of Republicans are more likely to support the Biden/Harris ticket now.

17% of Republicans responding would vote for Biden/Harris today.

95% of Democrats responding are more likely to support the Biden/Harris ticket now.

96% of Democrats responding would vote for Biden/Harris today.

52% of Independents responding are more likely to support the Biden/Harris ticket now.

56% of Independents responding would vote for Biden/Harris today.

These findings suggest to The Spy that the selection of Kamala Harris has been very helpful to Joe Biden among Independents and even somewhat beneficial to winning over some Republicans, at least in the view of Spy readers who participated in the weekly survey.

Of course, there are a number of weeks before the election is final and things can change. Perhaps we will check back after the virtual conventions have concluded and we are all closer to the election.

Thanks to all of those who participated!

And, remember to vote in Election 2020!