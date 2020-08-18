ShoreRivers Hosts 16th Annual Ride for Clean Rivers

With more people and families seeking respite from the indoors, cycling has become an increasingly popular source of exercise and a welcome breath of fresh air. What better way to celebrate the outdoors than by riding on Sunday, September 20, at the 16th Annual Ride for Clean Rivers at Chesapeake College. Riders will enjoy the beautiful back roads of Talbot and Queen Anne’s Counties—or choose an alternate route to ride on your own—in support of ShoreRivers’ work for clean waterways. Staff, volunteers, and participants will be required to adhere to federal and state safety protocols on campus and at rest stops. This annual cycling eventis a great way to end summer and celebrate our watershed community. Register at shorerivers.org/events .

Cyclists of all ages and levels are welcome to ride 20-mile, 35-mile, or 62-mile (metric century) marked routes that begin and end at Chesapeake College. Registration includes an event t-shirt (if registered by September 4), SAG support by Bike Doctor Kent Island, and rest stops with refreshments provided by Sprout.

The metric ride will kickoff at 8 am and the 35-mile and 20-mile send-off will follow at 10 am, but a staggered or rolling start time may be arranged to preserve social distance requirements based on the number of registrants. Upon returning to the college campus, riders and volunteers will enjoy a BBQ lunch “to go” provided by Rude BBQ.

Riders are encouraged to join teams and create their own fundraising pages to boost support for their participation from others. New this year: riders who raise at least $160 will earn a free registration for themselves or a friend. ShoreRivers looks forward to continued support from the community for this year’s event, despite necessary restrictions on social gatherings. Whether enjoying a Sunday bike ride or promoting a business, this event is about showing support for our scenic and vulnerable watershed environment.

Special thanks to these supporters: leadership sponsors Blessings Environmental Concepts, KELLY Integral Solutions, Ecotone Ecological Restoration, and Ruff Roofers; generous vendor donors Sprout, Bike Doctor Kent Island, and Chesapeake College; and our volunteers from the ShoreRivers Midshore Watershed Advisory Board and Chesapeake Bay 4-H Club.

All proceeds go toward ShoreRivers’ science-based education, restoration, advocacy, and water quality monitoring programs on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. For more information, please contact Connor Liu at cliu@shorerivers.org or 443.385.0511 extension 210.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. We work collaboratively with our community yet maintain an uncompromising and independent voice for clean rivers and the living resources they support.

shorerivers.org