Chestertown’s Saturday Market Finds New Home

Chestertown’s Saturday Market is back and enjoying its new layout along High Street and Memorial Park.

Traditionally, the popular event had been held in Fountain Park, but the pandemic required more distancing between vendors than the Park could provide. The market was closed March 16. and temporarily reopened May 2 at East Coast Storage’s parking lot.

Vendors and shoppers appreciate the new alignment along the two blocks closed to traffic between 8 am and noon while continuing to require social distancing and mask wearing.

If you are looking for the freshest of local farm produce and artisan products, you’re in luck—tomorrow is Saturday!

The Spy caught up with Market Manager Julia King and volunteer John Hanley.



This video is approximately four minutes in length.