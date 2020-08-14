Board of Elections Approves Early Voting Days for General Election

The Maryland Board of Elections voted today to conduct early voting from Monday, Oct. 26 to Monday, Nov. 2 (including Saturday and Sunday) from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with early voting centers also open on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. On early voting days, approximately 80 vote centers will open statewide. On Election Day, approximately 350 vote centers will be open statewide. Voters can cast their vote at any vote center in their county of residence. The Board also plans to make at least 127 ballot drop boxes available statewide.

As previously announced, Maryland residents are encouraged to cast a mail-in ballot in this year’s election as a public health precaution during the COVID-19 state of emergency. The Board will mail applications for mail-in ballots to all Maryland voters at the end of August, or residents may request a mail-in ballot online by visiting elections.maryland. gov . The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 20th.

“While we encourage Marylanders to cast mail-in ballots, providing nine days of in-person voting gives Marylanders the opportunity to vote in-person if they wish to do so,” said Linda Lamone, Administrator of the Board of Elections.”

The Board also encourages all interested citizens to apply to serve as election judges at elections.maryland.gov . Election judges earn a stipend of up to $300 for their service answering democracy’s call. Governor Hogan is allowing State employees to earn 16 hours’ administrative leave to serve as election workers, and county governments are encouraged to do the same. The Board is implementing a comprehensive public health plan with social distancing guidelines and personal protective equipment to safeguard election workers and voters at in-person voting locations.

The Board will meet again on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. The meeting can be viewed live at elections.maryland.gov .