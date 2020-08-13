What’s Next: A Conversation with Mayor Chris Cerino

To follow up on Monday night’s Town Council decision to accept as town speech the two street murals “Black Live Matter,” and “We Can’t Breathe, the Spy will offer a series of short interviews with council members and participating members of the community.
The Spy caught up with Chestertown Mayor Chris Cerino for his thoughts on the aftermath of Monday’s Town Council meeting.
