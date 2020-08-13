Shore United Bank Announces Launch of Financial Education Resource for Elementary School Students

Shore United Bank today announced the launch of a new personal finance education program for elementary school students. Shore United Bank is working with the nation’s leading social impact education innovator, EVERFI, Inc. to launch the financial education initiative in Talbot, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s and Caroline Counties of Maryland.

Money Skills is an online, interactive financial education resource specifically designed for students in grades 4-6 to promote financial literacy and teach financial education skills. The course introduces critical financial concepts and skills to students in a fun, engaging, and age-appropriate way and empowers them to be smart financial decision-makers. According to EVERFI, 95 percent of parents agree that students should learn about personal finance in school.

Laura Heikes, Community & Government Relations Officer at Shore United Bank believes, “it’s important that we help local schools by providing financial education through on-site programs and presentations. By partnering with EVERFI, we are able to reach more students with their online programs and tools.”

Students learn the importance of opportunity cost by exploring the differences between needs and wants, understand how and when to use credit, and look at real-life budgetary decisions along with the potential consequences of those decisions. Teachers are able to uniquely track the progress and performance of every student and see real-time data on student performance, while the technology aggregates crucial data on hours of learning completed and knowledge gains.

“EVERFI works with teachers and students every day in schools across the country to bring financial lessons to life by harnessing the power of technology,” said EVERFI Co-Founder and President of Financial Education, Ray Martinez. “In a country where only 24 percent of our young people can answer basic financial wellness questions, teaching kids to handle their finances has never been more important. By laying the foundation of financial literacy at a young age, students will be set up with the critical skills needed to make responsible financial choices for the rest of their lives.”

The standards-based course leverages performance-based games to immerse students in real-life financial scenarios that focus on responsible decision making and skill-building. Covering a wide range of topic areas including fiscal responsibility, money management, credit and more, this resource increases basic financial literacy for students and builds the foundation for healthy financial decision-making at a young age.

To learn more about the program, contact Anna Evich at aevich@everfi.com

