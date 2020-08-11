Town of Chestertown BLM Murals Discussion Highlights

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Monday’s three hour Chestertown Town Council meeting to consider the proposal for the Black Lives Matter and We Can’t Breathe murals on High St. and College Avenue evolved into a spirited, if not sometimes contentious debate showcasing a town grappling with how to express an anti-racist message and welcome and embrace its Black community residents.

Mayor Cerino and council members (minus Tom Herz who recused himself), listened to over a dozen Chestertown residents, as they weighed the issue for its legal liabilities, application, and maintenance. Cerino was also concerned that his role as Mayor required him to guard the town against legal challenges that could financially impact the town.

Attorney Jim Astrachan summed up a legal option: if the town adopted the two mural phrases as their town government message it would be considered protected as government speech

that recognizes that a government entity “is entitled to say what it wishes,” and may advance its expression without requiring viewpoint neutrality.

The Council agreed unanimously to adopt the proposal on these grounds adding that they wanted a tagline attached to both murals, “Chestertown Unites Against Racism,” to further define it as a town message and not an endorsement of the BLM political movement.

This video is approximately fourteen minutes in length.