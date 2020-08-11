The 2020 Virtual Chesapeake Film Festival

From films made around the Chesapeake Bay, to films produced on the West Coast, to films from across the ocean, our 2020 Festival promises to be the most diverse and exciting in the 13-year-history of the Chesapeake Film Festival. It’s virtual. It’s international. And it’s FREE!

CFF 2020, Oct. 1-4, includes seven outstanding films that came to us from filmmakers in countries as diverse as the Netherlands and Iran.

Imaginarius –Documentary Feature, 1:007:00, Directed by Juan Ignacio Bello, Chile –A total solar eclipse draws thousands of astronomers and tourists to the Elqui Valley of Chile. Amid the unusual frenzy that surrounds their town, four friends take a journey filled with humor, fantasy and creativity.

Our Gorongosa — Documentary Feature, 60:00, Written and produced by Carla Rebai, Netherlands — Gorongosa National Park has become one of Africa’s most celebrated wildlife restoration stories. After a decade of renewed protection, Gorongosa’s large mammal population has increased 10-fold to over 100,000 animals. But the Park must also find a way to co-exist with the 200,000 people living in surrounding communities.

The Abjurants, Narrative Short, 15:00, Directed by Antonio De Palo, Italy – 2087. Vera and Roberta are abjurants, meaning women who refuse to adhere to the Eugenics Program imposed by the Government. They are confined and used as test subjects. Their only purpose in life is recalling their lovers’ faces.

Ashmina, Documentary Short, 14:59, Directed by Dekel Berenson, United Kingdom–Ashmina, 13, lives at the outskirts of Pokhara Nepal, paragliding capital of the world. She skips school to work at the landing field, packing the parachutes of foreign pilots in return for small change to help her family meet expenses. An unusually large tip leads her to question fundamental aspects of her life.

Musician – Narrative Short, 19:41, Directed by Mohsen Mehri Darouei, Iran – Mahmoud is a very, very short man about one meter tall who wishes to play a two-meter high instrument — a Contrabass.

No Dominion – Narrative Short, 13:48, Directed by Georgios Dimitropoulos, United Kingdom– On a random winter weekend in beautiful Wales, three travelers, an American and a French couple, come to a Swansea getaway for very different reasons.

Whether you are a local film enthusiast on the Eastern Shore of Maryland or a film lover in Chile, you can experience the best in independent filmmaking from around the world in the 2020 Virtual Chesapeake Film Festival. Watch any or all of the 45 films FOR FREE as the Chesapeake Film Festival’s gift to communities coping with CoVid 19.

Donations and sponsorships are appreciated. The Chesapeake Film Festival is a 501 c3 charitable organization. Registration for the festival opens September 1 on chesapeakefilmfestival.com. Trailers of many of the films will also be available on September 1.

Check chesapeakefilmfestival.com for more information or call Nancy Tabor, Executive Director, at 443-955-9144. Schedule of films is subject to change.

The Chesapeake Film Festival is generously supported by the Shared Earth Foundation, Maryland Film Office, Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot County Arts Council, Talbot County Department of Tourism, Artistic Insights Fund, Richard and Beverly Tilghman, Karen and Langley Shook, U.S. Small Business Administration, Talbot CARES Small Business Grant and The Ravenal Foundation. Funding has also been provided to the Chesapeake Film Festival from Maryland Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020.