House of the Week:  Mill Street

This classic historic Victorian house caught my eye for its being one of the two-story “bookends” of the Mill Street block infilled with one-story Colonial style houses that create a charming streetscape. This house has the bonus of a side buffer of landscape to the rear of the properties along High Street and is close to the Cannon Street shops. The exterior color palette of red brick exposed foundation and white lap siding is enhanced by the teal shutters and front door. The window in the front foundation wall provides daylight to a full basement for storage.

The one-bay house is perpendicular to the street so there is ample sunlight throughout the day from the front, rear and side windows. The front door opens into an alcove next to a parlor with a fireplace. Behind the parlor is a spacious family room that is connected to the kitchen and dining area to create an open plan arrangement clear through the house to the rear French door and window overlooking the covered porch.

The covered porch was my favorite room-how could one resist the eclectic mix of two wrought iron chairs with cushions, an iron ottoman with a cushion that doubles as a coffee table, a rattan chair with cushions and a rattan chaise anchored by a rug that creates an outdoor room for warm weather enjoyment. A meandering path of brick and stone pavers leads to an outbuilding that is equipped with a sink to service outdoor parties. All one needs is a chimenea to extend outdoor enjoyment into the late fall. At the end of the path is a fence to the adjacent parking lot for access to the nearby bike trails.

The family room with its wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, high ceiling and light gray walls for art is beautifully furnished with a mix of upholstered pieces, a large wooden chest for a coffee table and a Bertoia chair. I loved the kitchen-dining area with corner windows and window seat below with storage, the French door to the landscape, and the storage unit with both open shelves and closed compartments with translucent fronts. The warm honey tones of the cabinets, flooring and dining table top, the darker countertops, stainless steel appliances and the white coffered ceiling create an enjoyable gathering space for family and friends and easy access to the covered porch for al-fresco dining.

The second floor is entirely devoted to the master suite and the laundry. The bedroom is located at the front of the house with two windows and another side window for ample sunlight. A generous closet and bath with hardwood floors, tiled shower floor and a window complete the master suite.

As appealing as the second floor suite is, I would opt for the third floor suite tucked under the eaves with its bird’s eye views of the Historic District. The front dormer window and double side windows above a long cushioned seat add daylight and create a quiet retreat with built-in millwork for books and photographs. The adjacent bath has a high window in the wall next to the bedroom for a clever way to add indirect daylight. There is also an area for a home office.

Classic historic architecture, high ceilings, preserved details including window and door trim, updates including the open plan family-dining-kitchen, generously sized bedrooms and the deep rear yard with the covered porch, outbuilding with sink, and verdant landscape- the perfect oasis with easy access to Town amenities.

Photography by Patty Hill, www.pattyhillphotography.com, (410) 441-4719

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.