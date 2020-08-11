Chestertown Town Council Unanimously Supports BLM Murals

The Black Lives Matter and We Can’t Breathe street murals were formally adopted Monday Night by the Chestertown Town Council as town government speech and as such will be painted in their proposed locations at High St. and Cross St. to Lawyer’s Row, and on College Avenue.

As government speech, the murals are town government statements rather than permits awarded to private parties, and as such do not open the process for applications by other parties to paint other messages.

The proposal was first suggested by the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice members Wanda Boyer, Maria Wood, and Arlene Lee. Since their proposal was aired five weeks ago, the subject has virtually dominated discussion in Chestertown.

In a passionate and sometimes contentious 3-hour online session, the council heard from more than a dozen Chestertown residents, the majority in favor of the adoption.

Councilman Tom Herz recused himself from the meeting because of his association with attorney Phil Hoon from whom he rents office space.

The three council members, David Foster (Ward 1), Ellsworth Tolliver (Ward 1) and Meghan Efland (Ward 4), along with Mayor Cerino, debated through their concerns about legality and maintenance arriving finally to a unanimous agreement that the statements should be adopted, and that it would be more than symbolic in the town’s effort to embrace and welcome the Black community.

The Council also agreed that the murals should include the tag-line “Chestertown Unites Against Racism.”

More from the Spy this afternoon.