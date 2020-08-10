Spy Notice: Special Council Zoom Meeting Monday Regarding Mural

Due to live streaming technical issues from last week, the Mayor and Council meeting will be continued on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. with Ward reports and the Black Lives Matter murals application.
If you would like to participate/comment during the meeting please email Kees De Mooy prior to the meeting at kees@chestertown.com. The meeting will be live streamed for the public to view.
Please check the Town website for more info as it becomes available.
Thank you.
To live-stream meeting: https://townhallstreams.com/ at 730PM
To request to join the virtual meeting,
contact Zoning Administrator Kees de Mooy,
kees@chestertown.com or 410-778-0500
