UM Memorial Hospital Foundation to Host Free Virtual Seminars

University of Maryland Memorial Hospital Foundation will host a three-session informative seminar series, “Getting Your Affairs in Order,” beginning Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 12p.m.to 1 p.m. via Zoom.

Getting Your Affairs in Order” will explore aspects of coping with life’s sudden and unanticipated personal and professional challenges, and deliver strategies for organizing your financial affairs with an eye toward planning for the unexpected.

Part 1 of the series, “Taking the First Step,” will feature guest presenters Caryn M. Sullivan, columnist and award winning author of a memoir, “Bitter or Better,” and Semene Gilden, vice president Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Sullivan will offer a unique combination of the “why” and “how” to plan for and respond to life’s challenges.She marries her personal experiences and insights with those of others who also faced challenges and found ways to survive and thrive. Gilden will focus on how to plan for the unexpected by organizing your financial affairs.

This seminar is free and open to the public; pre-registration is required.Subsequent seminars in this series are scheduled for Tuesday, September 15 and Tuesday October 13, 2020. For more information or to register, please contact Janet Andrews,410-822-1000, ext. 5792, or janet@umm.edu.

About UM Shore Regional Health: As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,600 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers work with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

UM Memorial Hospital Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization serving the fundraising needs of UM Shore Medical Center at Easton and UM Shore Regional Health. Through its philanthropic efforts, the Foundation supports UM Shore Regional Health’s ability to provide quality healthcare to the local community by contributing to hospital programs and services.