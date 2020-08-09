Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Aug. 9

Key points for today

• Kent County cases increased by 4 to 243.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.73%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 95,503, an increase of 922 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 3,448 deaths, 8 were in the last 24 hours.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 12 and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Maryland increased by 10 in the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 525 people hospitalized — 397 in acute care and 128 in intensive care.

• Of the 40,473 test results received on Aug. 8, the average positivity rate was 2.72%; the 7-day average was 3.75%.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• A total of 1,438,739 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland. The state reports 943,842 total negative test results.

• Of the state’s 95,503 cases, 13,177 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 5,910 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.