August Creativity, Community, & Connection with Chestertown RiverArts

More than halfway through the summer, and you might be getting just a bit sick of swampy sticky days, overflowing gardens (quick! Come up with another tomato recipe!), and ferocious mosquitoes. Chestertown RiverArts to the rescue with a new website – community.chestertownriverarts.org – that is loaded with exhibits, classes, activities and more to help you beat the summer doldrums.

Try Camp RiverArts for projects, activities, and local outings: all free, and doable with supplies you already have.

Check out our exhibits!

– Taking Care: Celebrating the Earth, our first fully-online exhibit, is LIVE! Originally planned to coincide with Earth Day, this annual exhibit features visual artists and poets celebrating our community’s long tradition of environmental conservation. Check our website for links to the virtual Gallery Talk on Wed, Aug 12, at 6:30 pm, and the virtual Poetry Reading on Mon, Aug 17, at 6:30 pm.

– Legacy Day 2020: We will showcase the work of local Black artists on our website as part of the virtual Legacy Day celebration on Saturday, August 15.

– People Worth Knowing: In conjunction with the Black Union of Kent County and Lani Seikaly, we will share portraits & stories that give voice to the African American experience in Kent County. Look for these in the windows of RiverArts & the Historical Society of Kent County just before Saturday, August 15.

Take one of our short, sweet, and fun online classes:

Cut & Paste the Shore: Landscape Collage with Yolanda Acree on Thursday, August 13.

Absolute Beginner Watercolor with Deena Ball during the week of August 17th.

Participate in one of our weekly RiverArts Salons on Tuesdays at 5 pm:

Tues, Aug 11- Greg Farley – Green Building Design

Tues, Aug 18 – Diane Hunger – Passionate Saxophone Music

Tues, Aug 25 – Olivia Wood – Unearthed Historical Treasures