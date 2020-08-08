Queen Anne’s County 4-H Hosts Eastern Shore Spring Show

Each spring, the Queen Anne’s County 4-H Park is the scene of nine different animal species shows. 4-Hers from all over the Eastern Shore and Anne Arundel County bring their animal projects to compete in shows that run simultaneously. This year, due to the Covid-19 Virus, the park was empty. However, the shows went on virtually!

4-H members entered pictures of themselves with their animals. They uploaded front, back and side views of each animal project that they wished to show. The Eastern Shore show committee, comprised of extension faculty and staff from the Eastern Shore, was the first 4-H group in Maryland to use this approach to enable our 4-Hers to show their livestock virtually.

Professional judges evaluated each species. Species included Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle, Swine, Sheep, Meat Goats, Dairy Goats, Rabbits, Cavies and Dogs. The judges placed the entries and gave constructive, written comments for each one. There were – 46 Beef Cattle entries,15 Dairy Cattle entries, 115 Swine entries, 42 Sheep entries, 45 Meat Goat entries, 25 Dairy Goat entries, 54 Rabbit entries, 11 Cavy entries, and 8 Dog entries for a total of 361 animals entered.A total of 148 4-Hers exhibited in the show. Queen Anne’s County had 59 exhibiters, Cecil had 50, Kent had 12, Anne Arundel had 11, Talbot had 8, Caroline had 5 and Dorchester had 3.

Thanks to the Maryland Agricultural Fair Board for providing the premium money that each exhibitor receives. The Spring Show awards premium money based on the number and species of animals shown versus awarding by placement. A total of $2,821.00 was awarded this year. The Eastern Shore Spring Show is generally the first show of the season and is a vehicle to acclimate the 4-Hers and their animals to the show environment. With the judges’ feedback and comments, they learn how to make improvements for the rest of the show season.

The public is invited to view the pictures and the results, including judges’ comments, on our Queen Anne’s County 4-H website located at extension.umd.edu/queen-annes-county. Click on “4-H and Youth” at the top and then “Fairs&Shows” on the sidebar to view the photos and results. Each species is a separate file.

The following is a list of the Champions and Reserve Champions in this year’s 2020 Virtual Show:

Beef Cattle : Supreme Champion All Breeds, Caroline Saathoff-Caroline County.

Individual breeds– Champion Hereford, Caroline Saathoff- Caroline County, Reserve, Mollie McGeoch-Queen Anne’s County; Champion All Other Breeds, Jacob Turner-Kent County, Reserve, Gavra Goldie-Cecil County; Champion Commercial Heifer, Atlantis Riggin-Kent County, Reserve, Christopher Martin-Queen Anne’s County; Champion Dairy Steer, Jayci Mitchell-Cecil County, Reserve, Christopher Martin-Queen Anne’s County; Champion Dairy Calf, Anna Birney-Cecil County, Reserve, Andrew Kimball-Queen Anne’s County; Champion Beef Steer, Mollie McGeoch-Queen Anne’s County, Reserve, Jaysie Kinnamon-Queen Anne’s County; Champion Beef Feeder Calf, Matthew Deitzel, Reserve, Christopher Deitzel-Queen Anne’s County.

Dairy Cattle : Junior Supreme Champion (Holstein Calf), Andrew Kimball-Queen Anne’s County. Individual breeds –Holstein Junior Calf Champion, Andrew Kimball-Queen Anne’s County; Ayrshire Senior Heifer Calf, Braydon Madron-Cecil County; Brown Swiss Intermediate Yearling, Miranda Tracy-Cecil County; Jersey Intermediate Heifer Calf, Amihan Gage-Anne Arundel County.

Breeding Swine : Supreme Champion Gilt (Berkshire), Brileigh Francis-Queen Anne’s County; Reserve Supreme (Yorkshire), Ethan Wheaton. Champions in Individual Breeds – (All Champions and Reserve Champions are from Queen Anne’s County) – Champion Berkshire Gilt, Brileigh Francis, Reserve, Braelyn Francis; Champion Duroc Gilt, Christopher Powell, Reserve, Ethan Wheaton; Champion Hampshire Gilt, Kailyn Bozarth, Reserve, Kiley Faust; Champion Landrace Gilt, Madison Carson; Champion Spot Gilt, Layla Jones, Reserve, Matthew Deitzel; Champion Tamworth Gilt, Braelyn Francis, Reserve, Kaley Wheaton; Champion Yorkshire Gilt, Ethan Wheaton, Reserve, Brileigh Francis.

Market Swine : Grand Champion Market Hog, Kayley Wheaton–Queen Anne’s County, Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog, Megan Mansfield-Queen Anne’s County. Weight Division Champions – Division One-Champion, Gracie Troyer-Kent County, Reserve, Taylor Jones-Queen Anne’s County; Division Two-Champion, Kayley Wheaton-Queen Anne’s County, Reserve, Christopher Powell-Queen Anne’s County; Division Three-Champion, Megan Mansfield-Queen Anne’s County, Reserve, Caroline Saathoff-Caroline County; Division Four-Champion, Caroline Saathoff-Caroline County, Reserve, Lexi Kern-Queen Anne’s County; Division Five-Champion, Aubrey Clarke-Kent County, Reserve, Reid Clarke-Kent County.

Sheep : Champion and also Reserve Champion Market Lamb, Brigid King-Queen Anne’s County; Champion Wool Breeding, Madelyn Harvey-Cecil County, Reserve, Nathaniel Smith-Cecil County; Champion Breeding Sheep Meat Type, Michael Chambers-Cecil County, Reserve, Lilly McMichael-Cecil County.

Meat Goat : Champion Market Goat, Caitlyn Mitchell-Cecil County, Reserve, Jayci Mitchell-Cecil County; Champion Boer Doe, Jayci Mitchell-Cecil County, Reserve, Caitlyn Mitchell-Cecil County; Champion Boer Buck, Evan DiScuillo-Cecil County, Reserve, Alexis Miller-Cecil County; Champion Myotonic Doe, Andrew Kimball-Queen Anne’s County, Reserve, Caroline Kimball-Queen Anne’s County.

Dairy Goat: Best Junior Doe of Show (Oberhasli), Emma Hutchison-Queen Anne’s County, Reserve, (Lamancha), Madelyn Harvey-Cecil County; Best Senior Doe of Show (Nubian), Brileigh Francis-Queen Anne’s County, Reserve (Oberhasli), Emma Hutchison-Queen Anne’s County.

Rabbit: Best of Show, (French Lop) Samantha Merrell-Kent County. Reserve, (Silver Martin) Gavra Goldie-Cecil County.

Cavy: Best in Show, (Peruvian Senior Sow) Nathaniel Smith – Cecil County. Reserve, (Coronet Senior Sow) Madison Bozarth-Queen Anne’s County.

Dog: Overall Grand Champion, Casey Turner-Queen Anne’s County, Reserve, Jacob Turner-Kent County. Champions – Novice, Casey Turner-Queen Anne’s County; Open, Angela Edelson-Cecil County.

For more information about the Queen Anne’s County 4-H Program, contact the University of Maryland Extension, Queen Anne’s County at 410-758-0166 or email cjohnstn@umd.edu or srosenbe@umd.edu.

