Special Exhibition at The Trippe-“Les Petits Peintures en Plein Air”

Twelve artists, twenty-five paintings. Twelve painters, well known locally and some recently in town for Plein Air Easton, have painted one or more small paintings for a special exhibition at The Trippe Gallery. “En plein air”, French for outdoors, is a method of painting that contrasts with studio painting or academic rules that might create a predetermined look.

These 25 paintings feature a variety of subject matter and style from impressionistic realism to abstract, as well as medium, from oil to watercolor to egg tempera. The painting sizes are 4”x4” to 8”x10″. The artists participating are Olena Babak, Jill Basham, Zufar Bikbov, Stephen Griffin, Len Mizerek, Elise Phillips, Crista Pisano, Cynthia Rosen, John Brandonn Sills, Nancy Tankersley, Mary Veiga and Stewart White. As one artist said “ Small paintings are like potato chips-you can’t have just one!”

The featured artist for the month of August is John Brandon Sills. His landscapes depict a subtle elegance of a master’s touch of his art. Much to see in the gallery!

The exhibit will be open Saturday August 8 at 10am. The gallery hours are Monday/Thursday 12-4, Friday 11-5, Saturday 10-5:30. For more information, please call 410-310-8727 or visit the gallery website thetrippegallery.com for the images of both exhibitions.