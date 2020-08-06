Spy Profile: A Chat with Kent Center’s Wesley Campbell

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kent Center in Chestertown is one of the least known and most valuable health assets in Kent and northern Queen Anne’s counties, where they provide opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental issues to learn to live up to their potential.

Recently celebrating its 50th year of operations, Kent Center offers a broad spectrum of customized programs and services for the individual with special needs.

Under the new Executive Directorship of Wesley Campbell, the Center continues its mission to prioritize the health and well-being of every person in their care even as they have to suspend programs and activities to safeguard their clients from the pandemic.

The disruption in services hasn’t been all bad, Campbell says.

“As we restructured the organization we began looking closely at the fundamental ways we’ve been doing things. The pandemic shutdown gave us an opportunity to re-evaluate the care process and are now experiencing better outcomes,” he says.

With 150 employees, Kent Center is one of the largest employers in the area and hopes to expand to 200, a target they say would optimize the delivery of their services.

“It’s heartfelt work and requires dedication. We’re always looking for that special kind of employee.”

The Center also owns or rents 14 houses from Kent Narrows to Galena to provide independent living “for people who may have previously been unable to live in the community due to complex medical conditions or severe disabilities” along with people wanting to transition from their home environments.

They also provide Community Supported Living Arrangements (CSLA) to enable the individuals to live and thrive in their own homes, apartments, family homes, or rental units. Services may include meal preparation, engagement in community events and activities, assistance with medical appointments, help with shopping and other errands, money management.

Another strategy is their Supported Employment Service to provide the training, job connections, training on the job coaching and one on one help with resume writing, interviewing, interview follow-up, and other job connection services.

“We want to help them meet their personal goals as valued citizens in the community,” Campbell says.

Wesley Campbell recently met with the Spy to introduce us to Kent Center.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. To find out more or make a donation to the Kent Center please go here.