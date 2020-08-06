KCPL Receives $5,000 Grant from the Reade W. and Mary P. Corr Fund

On June 30, Robbin F. Hill, chief program officer at the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, presented the Kent County Public Library with a $5,000 grant in support of programming from the Reade W. and Mary P. Corr Fund.

Jackie Adams, director of the Kent County Public Library, said, “This grant continues to play an important role in enabling KCPL to better serve our community.”

Reade and Mary Corr were educators who made public service their life work. They came to Kent County in 1947. Reade Corr served as Superintendent of Schools for the next 31 years. He was a member of the Chestertown Rotary Club for more than 50 years, and he also served as president of the Board of Trustees of the Kent County Public Library. Mary Corr was an English teacher in Kent County Public Schools as well as at Kent School.

Both were active members of the Friends of the Library. Together, they developed and financed adult literacy programs that took place in the now defunct Campbell Soup Factory on Morgnec Road.

Years after their deaths, the fund in their name at the Mid-Shore Community Foundation continues to support endeavors that were important to them.