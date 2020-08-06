Hamza Merza Abdulla, MD Joins UM Shore Medical Group-Gastroenterology

Hamza Merza Abdulla, MD joined Shore Medical Group-Gastroenterology in July 2020, after completing a Gastrointestinal and Hepatology Fellowship at The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, and previously, a Fellowship in Motility and Neurogastronterology at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Dr. Abdulla earned both his MD and BS degrees from Arabian Gulf University School of Medicine in Bahrain. He served as a clinical intern at Salmaniya Medical Complex in Bahrain and completed his residency in internal medicine at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia.

In addition to his clinical experience, Dr. Abdulla completed research training at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, the Medical College of Wisconsin and the Medical College of Georgia. He has published widely in the field of gastroenterology.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Abdulla join our Gastroenterology team. His skills and experience are a much needed asset to our community” said Timothy Shanahan, DO, medical director, UM Shore Medical Group.

