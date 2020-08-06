Chestertown First Friday Returns!

Downtown Chestertown shops and galleries will be open until 7 pm this Friday, August 7. Shop local and support your friends and neighbors while practicing corona courtesies inside and outside of the shops. In the interest of community health and safety, no complimentary refreshments will be offered.

There are plenty of wining and dining options! Casa Carmen on Cannon Street will host the another “Chestertown al Fresco” beginning on Friday at 4 pm with their artisanal wines and tapas, plus paella special; first come, first served. Bad Alfred’s wood fired pizza is another option, If the green light is on at Zelda’s, you’ll find delicious cocktails and beef empanadas with roasted tomato salsa up the stairs. Stam’s Luncheonette is open until 8 pm on Friday and Saturday for classic lunch counter sandwiches and awesome ice cream. Live Music? Head on down to 98 Cannon on the river.

“Chestertown al Fresco” continues the following evening, Saturday, August 8, under the lights on High Street at the Kitchen at the Imperial. Open from 6 to 10 pm., reservations are strongly encouraged.

A reminder that August 9 – 15 is Maryland Tax Free Week. No sales tax on most apparel and footwear under $100 (per item). Downtown shops look forward to seeing you this First Friday and next week. Shop local and shop safe.