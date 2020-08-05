The Chestertown Spy Survey #20 Results on Unemployment Benefits

We asked readers to reflect on the debate in Washington over whether or not to extend unemployment benefits. The choices mirrored the approaches under discussion.

We found that just under 40% favored a long term benefit plan be enacted, while just over 40% favored a short term solution and further debate about what is needed. That is a significant 81% who favor some kind of continuation of benefits.

There were those favoring the idea of just letting the enhanced unemployment plan end…about 13%

Here is the chart: