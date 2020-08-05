Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Aug. 5

Key points for today

• Kent County cases remain at 235.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.78%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 92,426, an increase of 572 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 3,402 deaths, 6 were in the last 24 hours.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 12 and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Maryland increased by 8 in the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 555 people hospitalized — 421 in acute care and 134 in intensive care.

• Of the 21,762 test results received on Aug. 4, the average positivity rate was 3.08%; the 7-day average was 4.05%.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• A total of 1,332,181 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland. The state reports 889,969 total negative test results.

• Of the state’s 92,426 cases, 12,922 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 5,749 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.