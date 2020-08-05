A Gathering Mid-Shore Mental Health Storm with Beth Anne Langrell

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the abstract, most people who are tracking to coronavirus are aware that one of the side effects of the pandemic is the toll COVID is taking on the mental health of the country. With social distancing, mass unemployment, and a temporary halt to a certain way of life in America, levels of depression and anxiety were predictably going to go up.

But at the local level, it is hard for even the most perceptive of us to gage that impact on those severe consequences in our communities where talking about one’s mental health in generally not a topic of the day.

We do however have some soft data that suggests that a mental health crisis is started to form. One statlering figure along those lines was the fact that For All Seasons, the region’s largest private mental health provider, has over 250 new clients since Maryland’s stay-at-home order began in the middle of March.

One person seeing this challenge upfront and personal, is Beth Anne Langrell, Chief Executive Officer, for For All Seasons. In our Spy chat, Beth Anne provides in stark terms the state of the Mid-Shore’s mental health as well as the fragile state of the agency’s budget to provide for this significant growth.

This video is approximately for five minutes in length. For more information or to make a donation to For All Seasons please go here.