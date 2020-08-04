Mental Health During the Summer: Help and Online Resources

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties extends an invitation to members of the community to reach out for support and help. Our local Help Line is 443-480-0565 – call for information and assistance. If no answer, leave a voicemail during regular business hours and we will respond no later than the next day. You can also call the NAMI MD help line at 410-884-8691.

NAMI MD is a great statewide resource for all of us, with a very helpful website: http://namimd.org/. They are currently offering online access to Family Support Groups, with safeguards for security and privacy.These groups are peer-led groups for family members, caregivers, and loved ones of individuals living with mental illness. The groups are offered to the public at no cost, and you can now participate from the comfort and safety of your own home. Support group members gain insight from the challenges and successes of other group members facing similar circumstances. Another resource for families from NAMI MD is their in-depth and informative Family-to-Family course, also offered at no cost. If you have a family member who is struggling with a mental illness, and would like to find a Family Support Group or learn more about the Family-to-Family course, click here: http://namimd.org/family__friend_support.

For individuals struggling themselves with a mental illness, NAMI offers many options for help and peer support, as well as opportunities to help others through the In Our Own Voice organization. :Learn more at: http://namimd.org/personal_support.

Mid-Shore Behavioral Health continues to offer a wealth of online mental health and substance abuse resources – their 2020 Resource Guide is available at https://7f74e716-ae29-4135-b003-1c609b1c21af.filesusr.com/ugd/3b412f_130f53e515f74035976d72bf6aca6794.pdf, and their emergency COVID-19 portal is https://www.midshorebehavioralhealth.org/emergency-portal.