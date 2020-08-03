Public Notice: Chestertown RiverArts Supports BLM Murals

The Board of Directors of Chestertown RiverArts supports the creation of the proposed street murals dedicated to anti-racism. RiverArts’ mission is “growing community, creativity, and connection through the Arts.” Our support of the mural project builds on our commitment to creating a more inclusive community where all citizens are welcome and valued.

We believe that public art should attract attention and create dialogue; it can be transformational to society. This mural project will continue to open a discussion that our community desperately needs. We support the project as a complement to the strategic action and policy changes that are needed to change the centuries old inequalities that split our community.

Pamela White

President, Board of Directors

Chestertown RiverArts