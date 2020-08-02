The Chestertown Spy Survey #20: What Would You Do About Enhanced COVID Benefits

Leaders in Congress are debating what is appropriate when it comes to extending the benefits provided to people who have lost jobs due to COVID-19. Here’s a little background:

The federal enhanced unemployment benefit that out-of-work Americans have relied on amid the coronavirus pandemic has now officially expired — and Democrats and Republicans are still far apart in negotiations over a new stimulus package that could bring relief with no deal in sight.

The federal enhanced benefit program was set up to provide an additional $600 a week to individuals receiving regular state unemployment benefits and was meant as an added boost to help blunt the economic fallout from the pandemic.

