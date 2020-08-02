Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Aug. 2

Key points for today

• Kent County cases remain at 235.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 0.88%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 90,274, an increase of 909 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 3,381 deaths, 7 were in the last 24 hours.

• Health experts are urging politicians and citizens to take the continuing spread of coronavirus seriously as cases rise across the nation.

• Birx warns U.S. has entered a new phase of the pandemic and people need to take extreme precautions.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 12 and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Maryland decreased by 39 in the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 553 people hospitalized — 424 in acute care and 129 in intensive care.

• Of the 23,784 test results received on Aug. 1, the average positivity rate was 4.65%; the 7-day average was 4.6%.

Additional information

• A total of 1,269,552 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland. The state reports 854,512 total negative test results.

• Of the state’s 90,274 cases, 12,746 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 5,713 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.