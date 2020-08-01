Senior Nation: Ending the Stigma of Alzheimer’s Disease with Cynthia Prud’homme

One would think that after decades of public awareness campaigns, the stigma of Alzheimer’s Disease, and dementia in general, would finally come to an end in American society, but the fact remains that we have miles to go for victims and their families in accepting this brutal illness.

While groups like the Alzheimer’s Association in Maryland have certainly made some progress in ending this pattern of denial, the fact remains that over 100,000 Marylanders suffer from its horrific condition, and almost 1,200 die each year as a result. With earlier detection and early treatment, those numbers might have been very different.

To catch up on Alzheimer’s in Maryland, the Spy turned to Cynthia Prud’homme, an education coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Maryland Chapter based in Easton, for an update and resources to help those families at the earliest signs of dementia.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Alzheimer’s cognitive decline please go here