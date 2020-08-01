Jazz is Alive with Bria Skonberg

Trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg is a remarkable force in the jazz scene—notorious for her “tradfusion” sound and steadily earning the reputation as Louis Armstrong’s modern-day counterpart.

And, thanks to the Easton-based non-profit Chesapeake Music, you can catch her in action, virtually, as part of their continuing series, “Jazz Is Alive.”

The free performance is available via Chesapeakemusic.org.

“We’re so delighted to have Bria join us on our virtual stage,” says Joe Fischer, Chairman of the Jazz Committee Chesapeake Music. “She’s got such an engaging personality and the musical talent to match!”

Skonberg’s specialty is old jazz—proven by her solid repertoire of 1900s to 1940s tunes—but her songs draw influence from a variety of genres, from blues to Dixieland to pop.

“I like to be influenced by what’s around me,” she said in a 2017 interview with Chesapeake Music. “That’s jazz. You listen and react.”

Described by Vanity Fair as “a millennial shaking up the jazz world,” Skonberg’s rising-star status was confirmed when she won the 2017 Juno Award for Jazz Vocal Album of the Year for her 2016 crowd-funded album, Bria.

“Basically, it’s a Canadian Grammy,” she explained. “It’s been a wild ride.”

The trailblazing trumpeter has performed at more than a hundred festivals around the world, including New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Monterey Jazz Festival, Newport Jazz Festival, and Montreal Jazz Festival—to name a few!

She graced the Avalon Theatre stage a few years ago, when she kicked off the 2017 Monty Alexander Jazz Festival with an expressive and lively performance. She fondly recalls her experience during her introduction to her virtual show.

“Driving into such a cute little city and having probably the best crab cakes I’ve ever had in my life,” she says, with a laugh. “And then taking that energy to the stage and meeting your fantastic, wonderful audience.”

Skonberg was slated to headline this year’s Monty Alexander Jazz Festival. Held annually over Labor Day weekend, the 2020 festival has been canceled. Still, she looks forward to her inevitable return—not only to meet with musicians and attendees alike, but, admittedly, for the crab cakes, too!

“We will undoubtedly be bringing Bria back to Easton for a live performance as soon as possible, but for now, let’s enjoy her wonderful music as best, and as safely, as we can,” Fischer says.

Skonberg takes the virtual stage with an introduction and engaging selection of songs that includes her newest music video “So Is The Day.“

To start listening, visit Chesapeakemusic.org.