Gunston Students Receive Advanced Placement Scholar Awards

The Gunston School is very proud to announce 15 students received advanced placement (AP) scholar awards from the College Board this spring.

“This spring was a tough one. The format of the exams completely changed— they were administered at home, which was tough for students with spotty internet access or distractions, and the format changed from multiple choice questions to only free-response questions, meaning you can’t guess—you just had the questions and the knowledge in your brain to work with. So this was a big shift from how students were used to preparing for AP exams, but like everything else this year, they handled it really well,” explains Director of College Guidance, Kellee Webb.

Photo: top row (l-r): Gunston School AP Scholars with Distinction include William Newberg ’20 (also a National AP Scholar and Gunston’s Valedictorian), Aeropl Bai ’20, Isabella Santoboni ’20, and Qirui Wang ’20. AP Scholars with Honor include Andrew Amygdalos ’20 (top row, right), (second row, l-r) Annie Bamford ’20, Max Scott ’20, Peter Sharpless ’20, Charles Shifrin ’21, and Yaxuan Zhuo ’20. Third row (l-r) pictured are AP Scholars including Abigail Miller ’22, Sydney Nittle ’21, Ethan Nuessle ‘21, Sean Riley ‘21, and Owen White ‘20.

AP Scholars (students who scored a 3 or more on at least three AP exams) include Abigail Miller ’22, Sydney Nittle ’21, Ethan Nuessle ‘21, Sean Riley ‘21, and Owen White ‘20.

AP Scholars with Honor (students who average a minimum of 3.25 on the AP exams they take and score 3 or more on at least four of those exams) include Andrew Amygdalos ’20, Annie Bamford ’20, Max Scott ’20, Peter Sharpless ’20, Charles Shifrin ’21, and Yaxuan Zhuo ’20.

AP Scholars with Distinction (students who average a minimum of 3.5 on all their AP exams and score 3 or more on at least five of these exams) include Aeropl Bai ’20, William Newberg ’20, Isabella Santoboni ’20, and Qirui Wang ’20.

In addition, Will Newberg ’20 was also named a National AP Scholar, which is awarded to students who average at least a score of 4 in all the AP exams they take and score 4 or more in at least 8 of those exams. Newberg was the valedictorian of Gunston’s graduating class of 2020.

“We’re incredibly proud of our AP Scholars,” noted Head of School, John Lewis. “They have challenged themselves to meet the highest standards of academic excellence, and succeeded.”

The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Learn more at gunston.org.