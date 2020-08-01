Delmarva Review: The Loneliness of Supper By Irene Fick

Author’s note: I wrote this poem from a memory of our “family” dinners, which were not really family dinners. There were four of us (Mom, Dad, my brother, me). Each of us seemed to float in our own little bubble, and this included meals. The contrast between family dinners and our isolated lives was dramatic for me.

The Loneliness of Supper

It was such a splintered time. We ate in shifts

at the Formica table. Mom, always worried

about her weight, settled in with her diet: steak

and iceberg lettuce drizzled with vinegar

and Wesson oil. Dad worked late. Ate elsewhere.

Kid brother’s meal was mobile and quick

just before Little League or whatever he did. And I,

the fussy eater, nibbled on pizza pockets warmed

in the toaster or plain tuna on Wonder Bread

or some careless dish as I paged through Modern Screen

and Motion Picture and imagined the stars aligned

at supper, dining with cloth napkins and real plates,

awash in witty conversation where someone, anyone,

asked how was your day?

Irene Fick’s poem was published in the Delmarva Review, Volume 12. Her second collection of poetry, The Wild Side of the Window, was published by Main Street Rag (2018) and received a first-place award from The National Federation of Press Women, as did her first book, The Stories We Tell (The Broadkill Press, 2014). Her poems have been published in Poet Lore, Gargoyle, the Broadkill Review, Philadelphia Stories and (forthcoming) The Blue Mountain Review.

